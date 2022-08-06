Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.64% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SND share is $4.95, that puts it down -112.45 from that peak though still a striking 27.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $89.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.72K shares over the past three months.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) registered a 2.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.64% in intraday trading to $2.33 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.72%, and it has moved by 18.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.91%. The short interest in Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 41.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, SND is trading at a discount of -71.67% off the target high and -71.67% off the low.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Smart Sand Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smart Sand Inc. (SND) shares have gone up 20.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.64% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.30% this quarter and then jump 117.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.5 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.30%. While earnings are projected to return -272.80% in 2022, the next five years will return -2.60% per annum.

SND Dividends

Smart Sand Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Smart Sand Inc. insiders own 24.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.96%, with the float percentage being 47.92%. Clearlake Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.75 million shares (or 24.16% of all shares), a total value of $37.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.98 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smart Sand Inc. (SND) shares are Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Sprott Focus Trust owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $2.14 million.