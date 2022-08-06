Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s traded shares were 0.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SGHT share is $40.00, that puts it down -296.04 from that peak though still a striking 38.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.25. The company’s market capitalization is $506.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 253.81K shares over the past three months.

Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SGHT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) trade information

Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $10.10 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.84%, and it has moved by -11.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.38%. The short interest in Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) is 2.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 30.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, SGHT is trading at a discount of -68.32% off the target high and 0.99% off the low.

Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sight Sciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) shares have gone down -31.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.73% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.00% this quarter and then jump 4.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.21 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.35 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.54 million and $12.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.30% and then jump by 49.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -205.90% in 2022.

SGHT Dividends

Sight Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s Major holders

Sight Sciences Inc. insiders own 16.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.84%, with the float percentage being 88.04%. D1 Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 12.30% of all shares), a total value of $67.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.78 million shares, is of KCK Limited’s that is approximately 10.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $55.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 1.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $9.08 million.