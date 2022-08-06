Should Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) Revive After A -398.58% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s traded shares were 0.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.50% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ZVIA share is $17.50, that puts it down -398.58 from that peak though still a striking 47.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $215.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 240.63K shares over the past three months.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ZVIA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) trade information

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) registered a -2.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.50% in intraday trading to $3.51 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.24%, and it has moved by -2.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.34%. The short interest in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.13, which implies an increase of 42.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ZVIA is trading at a discount of -184.9% off the target high and 21.65% off the low.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zevia PBC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zevia PBC (ZVIA) shares have gone down -59.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -194.62% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.30% this quarter and then drop -8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.17 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $52.15 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -62.10% in 2022.

ZVIA Dividends

Zevia PBC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s Major holders

Zevia PBC insiders own 12.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.48%, with the float percentage being 90.58%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.02 million shares (or 56.37% of all shares), a total value of $100.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.93 million shares, is of Champlain Investment Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zevia PBC (ZVIA) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $1.32 million.