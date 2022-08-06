Should Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) Revive After A -1200.92% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)’s traded shares were 0.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.93% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ANGN share is $14.18, that puts it down -1200.92 from that peak though still a striking 10.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $33.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 172.22K shares over the past three months.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ANGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) trade information

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) registered a 0.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.93% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.93%, and it has moved by -2.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.28%. The short interest in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) is 91880.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Angion Biomedica Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) shares have gone down -57.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.75% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.70% this quarter and then jump 13.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -84.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $990k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 64.40% in 2022.

ANGN Dividends

Angion Biomedica Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)’s Major holders

Angion Biomedica Corp. insiders own 32.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.82%, with the float percentage being 32.54%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 3.92% of all shares), a total value of $2.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.07 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 3.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.