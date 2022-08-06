SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC)’s -17.72% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s traded shares were 0.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.30, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 835.23K shares over the past three months.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $1.30 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.72%, and it has moved by -43.48% in 30 days. The short interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) is 73640.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 93.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, SPRC is trading at a discount of -1438.46% off the target high and -1438.46% off the low.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SciSparc Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) shares have gone down -75.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.36% against 11.10.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

SciSparc Ltd. insiders own 6.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.46%, with the float percentage being 1.56%.