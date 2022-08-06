Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)

During the last session, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s traded shares were 0.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.58% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SIDU share is $29.70, that puts it down -825.23 from that peak though still a striking 60.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $52.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.77 million shares over the past three months.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) registered a 1.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.58% in intraday trading to $3.21 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.07%, and it has moved by -9.58% in 30 days. The short interest in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 20.00% in 2022.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Sidus Space Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.21%, with the float percentage being 3.21%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14403.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $46233.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14545.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $46689.0.