Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) Is Likely To Grow By 88.5% Or More

During the last session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s traded shares were 0.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.29% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the RGLS share is $8.72, that puts it down -441.61 from that peak though still a striking 11.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $23.89M, and the average trade volume was 217.37K shares over the past three months.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. RGLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) registered a -5.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.29% in intraday trading to $1.61 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -25.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.55%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 88.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, RGLS is trading at a discount of -1142.24% off the target high and -24.22% off the low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares have gone down -31.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.25% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.50%. While earnings are projected to return 27.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 39.60% per annum.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.18%, with the float percentage being 47.18%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 1.99% of all shares), a total value of $8.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.45 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $1.26 million.