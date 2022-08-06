Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) Drops -272.65% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s traded shares were 0.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.13% or -$1.06. The 52-week high for the RHE share is $13.90, that puts it down -272.65 from that peak though still a striking 45.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $5.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 387.55K shares over the past three months.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) trade information

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) registered a -22.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -22.13% in intraday trading to $3.73 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.47%, and it has moved by 55.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.01%. The short interest in Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.00, which implies an increase of 95.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, RHE is trading at a discount of -1991.15% off the target high and -1991.15% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.90%. While earnings are projected to return -2.80% in 2022.

RHE Dividends

Regional Health Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s Major holders

Regional Health Properties Inc. insiders own 11.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.06%, with the float percentage being 2.33%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12145.0 shares (or 0.68% of all shares), a total value of $42871.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6805.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $24021.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 11042.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29383.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10000.0, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $35300.0.