Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s traded shares were 0.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.55% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the RDW share is $16.98, that puts it down -393.6 from that peak though still a striking 19.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.78. The company’s market capitalization is $219.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 283.82K shares over the past three months.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. RDW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) trade information

Redwire Corporation (RDW) registered a -2.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.55% in intraday trading to $3.44 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.24%, and it has moved by 3.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.70%. The short interest in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is 1.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 68.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, RDW is trading at a discount of -219.77% off the target high and -219.77% off the low.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Redwire Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Redwire Corporation (RDW) shares have gone down -39.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.82% against 7.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -291.80% in 2022.

RDW Dividends

Redwire Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s Major holders

Redwire Corporation insiders own 61.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.49%, with the float percentage being 39.90%. Senvest Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 1.42% of all shares), a total value of $7.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Redwire Corporation (RDW) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $2.14 million.