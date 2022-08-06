Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.31% or $2.42. The 52-week high for the RXDX share is $51.96, that puts it down -8.25 from that peak though still a striking 56.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 479.64K shares over the past three months.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. RXDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.91.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) trade information

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) registered a 5.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.31% in intraday trading to $48.00 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.49%, and it has moved by 58.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.68%. The short interest in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) is 3.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.91, which implies an increase of 10.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, RXDX is trading at a discount of -56.25% off the target high and 6.25% off the low.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prometheus Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) shares have gone up 36.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.04% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -85.70% this quarter and then drop -34.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $510k as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $510k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -244.40% in 2022.

RXDX Dividends

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Major holders

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. insiders own 23.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.04%, with the float percentage being 92.27%. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.23 million shares (or 8.25% of all shares), a total value of $122.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.76 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $104.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 3.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $122.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $31.55 million.