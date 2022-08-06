Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG)’s Stock Is Up 62.22%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.06% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the PLAG share is $1.69, that puts it down -87.78 from that peak though still a striking 62.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $49.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 100.23K shares over the past three months.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) trade information

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) registered a 10.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.06% in intraday trading to $0.90 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.20%, and it has moved by 19.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.60%. The short interest in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.00, which implies an increase of 99.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, PLAG is trading at a discount of -16566.67% off the target high and -16566.67% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.00%. While earnings are projected to return 64.50% in 2022.

PLAG Dividends

Planet Green Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s Major holders

Planet Green Holdings Corp. insiders own 56.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.29%, with the float percentage being 0.66%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 83000.0 shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $74475.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51190.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $45932.0.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 83000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74475.0 market value.