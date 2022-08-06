Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) At $19.58 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)’s traded shares were 0.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.18% or $1.14. The 52-week high for the PKOH share is $28.90, that puts it down -47.6 from that peak though still a striking 52.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.23. The company’s market capitalization is $238.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 46910.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 74.36K shares over the past three months.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) trade information

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) registered a 6.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.18% in intraday trading to $19.58 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.31%, and it has moved by 23.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.91%. The short interest in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 175.80% this quarter and then jump 225.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $421.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $414.15 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.70%. While earnings are projected to return -187.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

PKOH Dividends

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)’s Major holders

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. insiders own 34.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.83%, with the float percentage being 83.40%. Gamco Investors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 7.33% of all shares), a total value of $12.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.91 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.56 million, or about 4.41% of the stock, which is worth about $7.81 million.