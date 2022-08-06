One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX: NFGC)

During the last session, New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX:NFGC)’s traded shares were 0.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the NFGC share is $10.00, that puts it down -134.74 from that peak though still a striking 15.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.62. The company’s market capitalization is $699.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 190.82K shares over the past three months.

New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX:NFGC) trade information

New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $4.26 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.39%, and it has moved by -0.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.96%. The short interest in New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX:NFGC) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 57.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, NFGC is trading at a discount of -134.74% off the target high and -134.74% off the low.

NFGC Dividends

New Found Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Found Gold Corp. (AMEX:NFGC)’s Major holders

New Found Gold Corp. insiders own 53.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.36%, with the float percentage being 5.10%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.06 million shares (or 1.84% of all shares), a total value of $18.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.86 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 3.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.7 million market value.