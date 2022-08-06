One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK)

During the last session, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s traded shares were 0.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.42% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the PIK share is $10.49, that puts it down -394.81 from that peak though still a striking 39.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.29. The company’s market capitalization is $17.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) registered a 2.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.42% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.61%, and it has moved by 39.47% in 30 days. The short interest in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) is 59810.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.84 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.67 million and $5.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.40% and then drop by -31.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -91.50% in 2022.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Kidpik Corp. insiders own 93.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.28%, with the float percentage being 127.03%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20483.0 shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $98728.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20000.0 shares, is of National Asset Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $96400.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kidpik Corp. (PIK) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 19500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93990.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17545.0, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $33335.0.