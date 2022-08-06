One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE)

During the last session, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s traded shares were 0.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.92% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the JNCE share is $9.81, that puts it down -135.82 from that peak though still a striking 33.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.76. The company’s market capitalization is $221.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 308.53K shares over the past three months.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. JNCE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) registered a 14.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.92% in intraday trading to $4.16 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.50%, and it has moved by 21.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.00%. The short interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is 2.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.83, which implies an increase of 67.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, JNCE is trading at a discount of -380.77% off the target high and -20.19% off the low.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) shares have gone down -41.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.42% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -750.00% this quarter and then drop -13.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -67.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.40%. While earnings are projected to return -47.10% in 2022.

JNCE Dividends

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 20.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.94%, with the float percentage being 107.48%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.68 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $31.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.26 million shares, is of Deep Track Capital, LP’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $28.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $6.46 million.