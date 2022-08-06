Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Rose 15.98% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.13% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ONDS share is $11.74, that puts it down -118.62 from that peak though still a striking 27.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.92. The company’s market capitalization is $234.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 503.89K shares over the past three months.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ONDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) registered a 1.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.13% in intraday trading to $5.37 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.25%, and it has moved by -4.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.98%. The short interest in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is 3.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.50, which implies an increase of 48.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, ONDS is trading at a discount of -104.84% off the target high and -86.22% off the low.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ondas Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) shares have gone up 15.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -93.18% against -8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -120.00% this quarter and then drop -46.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 313.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.74 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 33.40% in 2022.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

Ondas Holdings Inc. insiders own 16.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.83%, with the float percentage being 20.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.32 million shares (or 6.66% of all shares), a total value of $9.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.68 million shares, is of Bleichroeder LP’s that is approximately 3.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 3.63% of the stock, which is worth about $3.88 million.