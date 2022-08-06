Now Is The Time To Buy Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG)

During the last session, Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)’s traded shares were 0.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the GBTG share is $10.02, that puts it down -47.79 from that peak though still a striking 23.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 522.04K shares over the past three months.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) trade information

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $6.78 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.45%, and it has moved by 8.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.18%. The short interest in Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 130.30% in 2022.

GBTG Dividends

Global Business Travel Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)’s Major holders

Global Business Travel Group Inc. insiders own 14.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 229.52%, with the float percentage being 267.16%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.11 million shares (or 7.48% of all shares), a total value of $60.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.7 million shares, is of Empyrean Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 6.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $56.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) shares are RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $8.55 million.