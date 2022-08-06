Now Is The Time To Buy Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL)

During the last session, Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s traded shares were 0.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the CSTL share is $78.58, that puts it down -157.13 from that peak though still a striking 49.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.58. The company’s market capitalization is $803.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 322.75K shares over the past three months.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. CSTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.76.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) trade information

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $30.56 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.30%, and it has moved by 20.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.66%. The short interest in Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) is 1.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Castle Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) shares have gone down -26.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -152.03% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -117.10% this quarter and then drop -70.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.37 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.34 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -129.10% in 2022.

CSTL Dividends

Castle Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s Major holders

Castle Biosciences Inc. insiders own 4.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.92%, with the float percentage being 84.07%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.44 million shares (or 13.11% of all shares), a total value of $154.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $79.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 3.83% of the stock, which is worth about $45.07 million.