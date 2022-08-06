Now Is A Good Time To Buy SaverOne 2014 Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: SVRE)

During the last session, SaverOne 2014 Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.38% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the SVRE share is $4.17, that puts it down -73.75 from that peak though still a striking 24.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $3.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 781.37K shares over the past three months.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SVRE) trade information

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. American Depositary Shares (SVRE) registered a -4.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.38% in intraday trading to $2.40 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.45%, and it has moved by 21.21% in 30 days. The short interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SVRE) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

SVRE Dividends

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. American Depositary Shares is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s Major holders

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. American Depositary Shares insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.22%, with the float percentage being 23.22%.