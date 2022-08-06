Now Is A Good Time To Buy Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL)

During the last session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.90% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the KAVL share is $13.38, that puts it down -1116.36 from that peak though still a striking 52.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $29.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KAVL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) registered a -0.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.90% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.39%, and it has moved by -20.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.43%. The short interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 63.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, KAVL is trading at a discount of -172.73% off the target high and -172.73% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5 million by the end of Oct 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -377.20% in 2022.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. insiders own 55.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.22%, with the float percentage being 7.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 3.23% of all shares), a total value of $0.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.