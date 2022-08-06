Now Is A Good Time To Buy Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX)

During the last session, Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.33% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the ACLX share is $26.91, that puts it down -35.84 from that peak though still a striking 69.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.03. The company’s market capitalization is $877.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 313.45K shares over the past three months.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. ACLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.07.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) registered a 1.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.33% in intraday trading to $19.81 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.44%, and it has moved by -0.80% in 30 days. The short interest in Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) is 0.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.50, which implies an increase of 32.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, ACLX is trading at a discount of -91.82% off the target high and -16.1% off the low.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcellx Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

While earnings are projected to return -102.40% in 2022.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Arcellx Inc. insiders own 8.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.55%, with the float percentage being 70.88%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.44 million shares (or 14.70% of all shares), a total value of $90.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 million shares, is of SR One Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 12.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $77.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) shares are Clough Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Clough Global Opportunities Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $3.78 million.