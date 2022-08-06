Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) Fell -157.51%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s traded shares were 0.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.67% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the STIM share is $9.07, that puts it down -94.64 from that peak though still a striking 57.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.98. The company’s market capitalization is $120.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 758.68K shares over the past three months.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. STIM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) trade information

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) registered a 5.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.67% in intraday trading to $4.66 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.75%, and it has moved by 28.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.17%. The short interest in Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies an increase of 51.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, STIM is trading at a discount of -157.51% off the target high and -71.67% off the low.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neuronetics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) shares have gone up 42.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.07% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.40% this quarter and then drop -38.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.46 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.85 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.2 million and $14.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 5.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.10%. While earnings are projected to return 16.00% in 2022.

STIM Dividends

Neuronetics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s Major holders

Neuronetics Inc. insiders own 3.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.56%, with the float percentage being 86.99%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.75 million shares (or 10.33% of all shares), a total value of $8.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.81 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.98 million.