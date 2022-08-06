Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL)’s Stock Is Up 35.8%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s traded shares were 0.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.44% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the NCPL share is $16.50, that puts it down -368.75 from that peak though still a striking 35.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $9.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 141.09K shares over the past three months.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) registered a 1.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.44% in intraday trading to $3.52 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.33%, and it has moved by -66.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.00%. The short interest in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) is 22080.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.80%. While earnings are projected to return -40.70% in 2022.

NCPL Dividends

Netcapital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders

Netcapital Inc. insiders own 61.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.