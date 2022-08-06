Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM): With The Stock Up 14.91 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s traded shares were 0.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.64% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the NM share is $7.48, that puts it down -228.07 from that peak though still a striking 14.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.94. The company’s market capitalization is $46.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 170.23K shares over the past three months.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.95.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) registered a 3.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.64% in intraday trading to $2.28 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.17%, and it has moved by 5.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.00%. The short interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 87.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, NM is trading at a discount of -689.47% off the target high and -689.47% off the low.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) shares have gone down -32.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.76% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 146.30% this quarter and then jump 61.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 103.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $298.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $363.69 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $143.62 million and $168.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 107.60% and then jump by 115.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.80%. While earnings are projected to return 143.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

NM Dividends

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. insiders own 16.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.42%, with the float percentage being 19.60%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.91 million shares (or 5.71% of all shares), a total value of $3.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Gratia Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39715.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $84990.0.