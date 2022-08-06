MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s traded shares were 0.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.21% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MYTE share is $31.20, that puts it down -120.03 from that peak though still a striking 36.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.06. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 110.87K shares over the past three months.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) trade information

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) registered a 0.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.21% in intraday trading to $14.18 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.51%, and it has moved by 33.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.52%. The short interest in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) is 1.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 24.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.11, which implies an increase of 17.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.27 and $22.44 respectively. As a result, MYTE is trading at a discount of -58.25% off the target high and 6.42% off the low.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) shares have gone down -2.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -9.70.

While earnings are projected to return -669.40% in 2022.

MYTE Dividends

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s Major holders

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. insiders own 78.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.58%, with the float percentage being 113.36%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.44 million shares (or 4.08% of all shares), a total value of $42.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.89 million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $35.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) shares are Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $12.48 million.