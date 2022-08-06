MTEM’s 2.49% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s traded shares were 0.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.77% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MTEM share is $8.29, that puts it down -863.95 from that peak though still a striking 12.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $50.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 303.33K shares over the past three months.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. MTEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) trade information

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) registered a 1.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.77% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.49%, and it has moved by -13.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.05%. The short interest in Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.33, which implies an increase of 90.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, MTEM is trading at a discount of -1993.02% off the target high and -74.42% off the low.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Molecular Templates Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) shares have gone down -69.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.00% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -71.40% this quarter and then jump 14.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.85 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.02 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.13 million and $2.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -61.30% and then jump by 237.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.50%. While earnings are projected to return 31.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.20% per annum.

MTEM Dividends

Molecular Templates Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s Major holders

Molecular Templates Inc. insiders own 4.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.12%, with the float percentage being 87.38%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.08 million shares (or 19.66% of all shares), a total value of $38.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.05 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 7.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.57 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $1.95 million.