MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Shares Have Been Down About -72.65% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.42% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the MGNX share is $28.09, that puts it down -539.86 from that peak though still a striking 51.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $316.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MGNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.97.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) registered a 11.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.42% in intraday trading to $4.39 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.26%, and it has moved by 24.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.80%. The short interest in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is 6.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.22, which implies an increase of 71.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, MGNX is trading at a discount of -697.27% off the target high and 8.88% off the low.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MacroGenics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) shares have gone down -60.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.93% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -47.00% this quarter and then jump 22.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.77 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.86 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.80%. While earnings are projected to return -36.30% in 2022.

MGNX Dividends

MacroGenics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

MacroGenics Inc. insiders own 2.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.83%, with the float percentage being 103.53%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.33 million shares (or 11.94% of all shares), a total value of $64.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.1 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $53.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.74 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $15.3 million.