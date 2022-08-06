JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) Stock Jumped 80.99% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.94% or -$2.66. The 52-week high for the JAKK share is $26.96, that puts it down -11.91 from that peak though still a striking 68.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.50. The company’s market capitalization is $176.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 116.95K shares over the past three months.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. JAKK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.25.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) trade information

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) registered a -9.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.94% in intraday trading to $24.09 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.59%, and it has moved by 80.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.00%. The short interest in JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.33, which implies a decrease of -3.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, JAKK is trading at a discount of -16.23% off the target high and 21.13% off the low.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JAKKS Pacific Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) shares have gone up 149.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.72% against -1.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.60% this quarter and then drop -471.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $264.23 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $144.5 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $258.97 million and $187.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.00% and then drop by -23.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.10%. While earnings are projected to return 77.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

JAKK Dividends

JAKKS Pacific Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s Major holders

JAKKS Pacific Inc. insiders own 27.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.79%, with the float percentage being 62.78%. Benefit Street Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.48 million shares (or 15.43% of all shares), a total value of $18.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Huber Capital Management Llc’s that is approximately 2.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pace Select Advisors Tr-Pace Small/Medium Co Value Equity Investments. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.72 million.