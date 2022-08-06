iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Rose 40.51% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -41.47%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the ITOS share is $52.43, that puts it down -92.4 from that peak though still a striking 40.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 485.95K shares over the past three months.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ITOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.2.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $27.25 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.41%, and it has moved by 22.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.96%. The short interest in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) is 2.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.60, which implies an increase of 38.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $59.00 respectively. As a result, ITOS is trading at a discount of -116.51% off the target high and -24.77% off the low.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iTeos Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) shares have gone down -22.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.89% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 260.00% this quarter and then drop -69.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.56 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.02 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 558.50% in 2022.

ITOS Dividends

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Major holders

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.82%, with the float percentage being 105.10%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 253 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.42 million shares (or 12.43% of all shares), a total value of $142.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $107.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 4.06% of the stock, which is worth about $29.72 million.