iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) Is Worth Evaluating At $3.60

During the last session, iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s traded shares were 0.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.69% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ISUN share is $9.99, that puts it down -177.5 from that peak though still a striking 36.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $43.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 99610.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 96.81K shares over the past three months.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ISUN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) trade information

iSun Inc. (ISUN) registered a 1.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.69% in intraday trading to $3.60 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.11%, and it has moved by 12.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.61%. The short interest in iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 50.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ISUN is trading at a discount of -122.22% off the target high and -80.56% off the low.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iSun Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iSun Inc. (ISUN) shares have gone down -29.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.05% against 23.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 160.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.28 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.65 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.20%. While earnings are projected to return -187.60% in 2022.

ISUN Dividends

iSun Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s Major holders

iSun Inc. insiders own 18.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.83%, with the float percentage being 12.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 2.57% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Veracity Capital LLC’s that is approximately 1.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iSun Inc. (ISUN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 97442.0, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.