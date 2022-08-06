Is SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.33% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the SMRT share is $15.14, that puts it down -164.69 from that peak though still a striking 37.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $998.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SMRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) registered a 2.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.33% in intraday trading to $5.72 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.06%, and it has moved by 16.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.11%. The short interest in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is 9.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.83, which implies an increase of 16.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.90 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SMRT is trading at a discount of -39.86% off the target high and 14.34% off the low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SmartRent Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares have gone down -25.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.42% against 12.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 117.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.5 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.39 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 63.50% in 2022.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

SmartRent Inc. insiders own 27.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.82%, with the float percentage being 64.35%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.97 million shares (or 11.32% of all shares), a total value of $111.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.9 million shares, is of Vulcan Value Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $80.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares are Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd owns about 9.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.0 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $20.24 million.