Is PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Still A Buy After plugging 9.77% Last Week?

During the last session, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.56% or $3.67. The 52-week high for the PRCT share is $47.73, that puts it down -13.53 from that peak though still a striking 63.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 534.67K shares over the past three months.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PRCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) trade information

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) registered a 9.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.56% in intraday trading to $42.04 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.77%, and it has moved by 26.47% in 30 days. The short interest in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) is 2.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.50, which implies an increase of 11.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, PRCT is trading at a discount of -26.07% off the target high and 7.23% off the low.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) shares have gone up 125.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.04% against 2.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 78.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.39 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.61 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -9.30% in 2022.

PRCT Dividends

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s Major holders

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation insiders own 3.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.54%, with the float percentage being 77.40%. CPMG INC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.92 million shares (or 24.72% of all shares), a total value of $382.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.95 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $173.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $35.45 million.