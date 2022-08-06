Is NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) Still A Buy After A 1.60% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s traded shares were 0.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.55% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the NRSN share is $8.18, that puts it down -330.53 from that peak though still a striking 35.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $23.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.80 million shares over the past three months.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NRSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) registered a -3.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.55% in intraday trading to $1.90 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.60%, and it has moved by -28.57% in 30 days. The short interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) is 59200.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 72.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, NRSN is trading at a discount of -268.42% off the target high and -268.42% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -48.20% in 2022.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. insiders own 41.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.44%, with the float percentage being 2.45%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 100000.0 shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $0.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43498.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.