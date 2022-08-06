Is LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s traded shares were 0.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.74% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the LPTH share is $2.87, that puts it down -79.38 from that peak though still a striking 33.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $41.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 70710.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 78.90K shares over the past three months.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LPTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) registered a -2.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.74% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.61%, and it has moved by 25.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.44%. The short interest in LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.25, which implies an increase of 50.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, LPTH is trading at a discount of -118.75% off the target high and -87.5% off the low.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LightPath Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) shares have gone down -33.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.09% against 6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.80% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.14 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.1 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.33 million and $8.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.70% and then jump by 16.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.10%. While earnings are projected to return -483.60% in 2022.

LPTH Dividends

LightPath Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

LightPath Technologies Inc. insiders own 20.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.82%, with the float percentage being 42.48%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.04 million shares (or 7.54% of all shares), a total value of $4.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.23 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) shares are Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Royce Micro-Cap Fund owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $1.17 million.