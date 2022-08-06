Is Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.50, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the CO share is $5.50, that puts it down -120.0 from that peak though still a striking 18.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.03. The company’s market capitalization is $341.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 170.49K shares over the past three months.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) trade information

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $2.50 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.46%, and it has moved by -13.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.92%. The short interest in Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.02 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.49 million by the end of Sep 2018.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.00%. While earnings are projected to return -1.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

CO Dividends

Global Cord Blood Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s Major holders

Global Cord Blood Corporation insiders own 66.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.06%, with the float percentage being 44.93%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.53 million shares (or 2.90% of all shares), a total value of $13.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.69 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) shares are Parametric International Equity Fund and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Parametric International Equity Fund owns about 29600.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18571.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $54970.0.