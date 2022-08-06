Is Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Still A Buy After plugging 24.49% Last Week?

During the last session, Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s traded shares were 0.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.90% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the EXAI share is $30.38, that puts it down -151.07 from that peak though still a striking 45.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 141.67K shares over the past three months.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EXAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Exscientia plc (EXAI) registered a -0.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.90% in intraday trading to $12.10 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.49%, and it has moved by 1.42% in 30 days. The short interest in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) is 2.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.75, which implies an increase of 44.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.91 and $32.87 respectively. As a result, EXAI is trading at a discount of -171.65% off the target high and -31.49% off the low.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exscientia plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exscientia plc (EXAI) shares have gone down -33.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.43% against 11.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 81.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.76 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.59 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -116.20% in 2022.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

Exscientia plc insiders own 16.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.55%, with the float percentage being 24.59%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 4.82% of all shares), a total value of $81.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $57.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exscientia plc (EXAI) shares are BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that BlackRock Global Allocation Fund owns about 2.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $6.91 million.