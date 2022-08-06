Is Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s traded shares were 0.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.36% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CRKN share is $4.48, that puts it down -427.06 from that peak though still a striking 27.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $13.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26290.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 27.44K shares over the past three months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRKN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) registered a -4.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.36% in intraday trading to $0.85 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.59%, and it has moved by -23.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.46%. The short interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) is 16210.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 43.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, CRKN is trading at a discount of -76.47% off the target high and -76.47% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.30%. While earnings are projected to return 75.50% in 2022.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. insiders own 54.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.22%, with the float percentage being 53.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.87 million shares (or 2.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of Pitcairn Company’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $0.32 million.