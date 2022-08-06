Is Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -67.10% YTD?

During the last session, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.77% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CLVR share is $12.40, that puts it down -1115.69 from that peak though still a striking 11.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $41.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CLVR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) trade information

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) registered a -3.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.77% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.87%, and it has moved by -0.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.96%. The short interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.30, which implies an increase of 69.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.40 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, CLVR is trading at a discount of -341.18% off the target high and -37.25% off the low.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.90% this quarter and then drop -725.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.47 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.87 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 46.70% in 2022.

CLVR Dividends

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. insiders own 15.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.43%, with the float percentage being 21.72%. Farallon Capital Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.44 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $6.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.09 million shares, is of Merlin Capital LLC’s that is approximately 3.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 3.28% of the stock, which is worth about $2.43 million.