Is ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) Hit More of the Losses Given A -137.39% Dip From High?

During the last session, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.12% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the ATIF share is $5.65, that puts it down -137.39 from that peak though still a striking 30.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $20.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7860.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 7.16K shares over the past three months.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) registered a 28.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.12% in intraday trading to $2.38 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.76%, and it has moved by 17.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.92%. The short interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) is 63700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 5.2 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 58.00% in 2022.

ATIF Dividends

ATIF Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders

ATIF Holdings Limited insiders own 66.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.03%, with the float percentage being 0.09%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2534.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $9312.0 in shares.