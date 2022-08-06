Is ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) Still A Buy After plugging 12.84% Last Week?

During the last session, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s traded shares were 0.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AACG share is $2.99, that puts it down -61.62 from that peak though still a striking 52.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $54.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 48130.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 17.00K shares over the past three months.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) trade information

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.84%, and it has moved by 60.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.52%. The short interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is 5170.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00%. While earnings are projected to return 63.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

AACG Dividends

ATA Creativity Global is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Major holders

ATA Creativity Global insiders own 5.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.97%, with the float percentage being 17.96%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4528.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4799.0 market value.