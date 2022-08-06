Is Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) Hit More of the Losses Given A -42.7% Dip From High?

During the last session, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s traded shares were 0.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.88% or $2.8. The 52-week high for the ALBO share is $37.63, that puts it down -42.7 from that peak though still a striking 32.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.81. The company’s market capitalization is $565.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 297.07K shares over the past three months.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. ALBO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.65.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) trade information

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) registered a 11.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.88% in intraday trading to $26.37 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.84%, and it has moved by 14.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.16%. The short interest in Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.00, which implies an increase of 60.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, ALBO is trading at a discount of -203.38% off the target high and -66.86% off the low.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Albireo Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) shares have gone down -8.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -268.93% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.20% this quarter and then drop -153.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.45 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.05 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.98 million and $3.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 276.30% and then jump by 256.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.10%. While earnings are projected to return 73.70% in 2022.

ALBO Dividends

Albireo Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s Major holders

Albireo Pharma Inc. insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.88%, with the float percentage being 94.47%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.36 million shares (or 12.19% of all shares), a total value of $70.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.36 million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $70.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 5.58% of the stock, which is worth about $21.45 million.