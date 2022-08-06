Is Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) Still A Buy After A 61.80% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)’s traded shares were 0.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.29% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the AHG share is $22.39, that puts it down -1454.86 from that peak though still a striking 47.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $37.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 75570.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 27.84K shares over the past three months.

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) trade information

Akso Health Group (AHG) registered a 14.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.29% in intraday trading to $1.44 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 61.80%, and it has moved by 34.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.56%. The short interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) is 68960.0 shares and it means that shorts have 6.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, AHG is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

Akso Health Group (AHG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.18 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.14 million by the end of Dec 2019.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.70%. While earnings are projected to return 33.50% in 2022.

AHG Dividends

Akso Health Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)’s Major holders

Akso Health Group insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.18%, with the float percentage being 3.18%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 2.32% of all shares), a total value of $0.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.