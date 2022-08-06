Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO)

During the last session, Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s traded shares were 0.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.09% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the TZOO share is $14.67, that puts it down -150.34 from that peak though still a striking 13.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.05. The company’s market capitalization is $85.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 85.88K shares over the past three months.

Travelzoo (TZOO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TZOO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) trade information

Travelzoo (TZOO) registered a 2.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.09% in intraday trading to $5.86 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.13%, and it has moved by -7.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.62%. The short interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 54.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, TZOO is trading at a discount of -224.23% off the target high and -70.65% off the low.

Travelzoo (TZOO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Travelzoo has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Travelzoo (TZOO) shares have gone down -33.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 322.22% against -9.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.36 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.41 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.20%. While earnings are projected to return 108.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.80% per annum.

TZOO Dividends

Travelzoo is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s Major holders

Travelzoo insiders own 77.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.03%, with the float percentage being 143.59%. Forager Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.86 million shares (or 6.84% of all shares), a total value of $5.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of Invenomic Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Travelzoo (TZOO) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $1.34 million.