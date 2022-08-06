Investing In Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)’s traded shares were 0.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.10% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the GGR share is $17.59, that puts it down -219.24 from that peak though still a striking 28.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 493.85K shares over the past three months.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GGR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) trade information

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) registered a 1.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.10% in intraday trading to $5.51 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.01%, and it has moved by -22.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.31%. The short interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) is 2.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.30, which implies an increase of 55.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.60 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, GGR is trading at a discount of -190.38% off the target high and -56.08% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -36.70% in 2022.

GGR Dividends

Gogoro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)’s Major holders

Gogoro Inc. insiders own 43.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.92%, with the float percentage being 26.60%. Matthews International Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 38100.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gogoro Inc. (GGR) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23055.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.