How Will Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Look After It Drops -605.13% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s traded shares were 0.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.78% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the BNR share is $24.75, that puts it down -605.13 from that peak though still a striking 50.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.74. The company’s market capitalization is $384.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 852.86K shares over the past three months.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) registered a 4.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.78% in intraday trading to $3.51 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.03%, and it has moved by 0.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.30%. The short interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.12, which implies an increase of 92.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.12 and $45.12 respectively. As a result, BNR is trading at a discount of -1185.47% off the target high and -1185.47% off the low.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Burning Rock Biotech Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) shares have gone down -59.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.67% against 12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.90% this quarter and then drop -34.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.89 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -11.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.10% per annum.

BNR Dividends

Burning Rock Biotech Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

Burning Rock Biotech Limited insiders own 5.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.75%, with the float percentage being 52.82%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.91 million shares (or 10.14% of all shares), a total value of $82.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 2.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) shares are MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 1.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $12.96 million.