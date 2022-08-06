How Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -46.70% YTD?

During the last session, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s traded shares were 0.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.29% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the KSCP share is $27.50, that puts it down -773.02 from that peak though still a striking 17.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.59. The company’s market capitalization is $96.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 273.06K shares over the past three months.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) registered a 1.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.29% in intraday trading to $3.15 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.00%, and it has moved by 2.61% in 30 days. The short interest in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -536.60% in 2022.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Knightscope Inc. insiders own 7.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.14%, with the float percentage being 1.23%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 73103.0 shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $0.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39921.0 shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund owns about 75000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.38 million market value.