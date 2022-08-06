How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) Given A -49.25% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)’s traded shares were 0.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.94% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the CINC share is $30.66, that puts it down -30.75 from that peak though still a striking 44.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.00. The company’s market capitalization is $897.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 147.31K shares over the past three months.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. CINC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) trade information

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) registered a 2.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.94% in intraday trading to $23.45 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.67%, and it has moved by 17.84% in 30 days. The short interest in CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) is 0.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 26.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, CINC is trading at a discount of -49.25% off the target high and -27.93% off the low.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CinCor Pharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) shares have gone up 22.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.99% against 1.00.

While earnings are projected to return -125.90% in 2022.

CINC Dividends

CinCor Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)’s Major holders

CinCor Pharma Inc. insiders own 10.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.22%, with the float percentage being 100.94%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.57 million shares (or 14.78% of all shares), a total value of $97.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.34 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $76.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $5.51 million.