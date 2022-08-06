Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s traded shares were 0.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the GSV share is $0.56, that puts it down -47.37 from that peak though still a striking 28.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $167.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 493.87K shares over the past three months.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) trade information

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.27%, and it has moved by 22.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.92%. The short interest in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) is 2.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.53, which implies an increase of 28.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.35 and $0.85 respectively. As a result, GSV is trading at a discount of -123.68% off the target high and 7.89% off the low.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Standard Ventures Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) shares have gone down -2.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 6.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.60%. While earnings are projected to return 14.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GSV Dividends

Gold Standard Ventures Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s Major holders

Gold Standard Ventures Corp insiders own 2.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.32%, with the float percentage being 48.40%. Sun Valley Gold LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 48.58 million shares (or 13.54% of all shares), a total value of $21.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.0 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold owns about 25.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.33 million, or about 3.16% of the stock, which is worth about $3.55 million.