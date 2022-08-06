Given A -383.33% Drop From High, Can Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s traded shares were 0.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PSTV share is $2.32, that puts it down -383.33 from that peak though still a striking 18.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $10.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 71390.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 90.72K shares over the past three months.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.17% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.61%, and it has moved by -11.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.90%. The short interest in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is 44620.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.67, which implies an increase of 86.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, PSTV is trading at a discount of -1045.83% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plus Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares have gone down -50.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.23% against 11.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 71.90%. While earnings are projected to return 40.40% in 2022.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Plus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.62%, with the float percentage being 14.86%. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.53 million shares (or 6.77% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.86 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Otter Creek Long Short Opportunity Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.