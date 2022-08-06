Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) At $0.95 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.07% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the GTH share is $16.94, that puts it down -1683.16 from that peak though still a striking 5.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $86.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 228.78K shares over the past three months.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) trade information

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) registered a -0.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.07% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Friday, 08/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.29%, and it has moved by -40.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.45%. The short interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.30, which implies an increase of 95.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.30 and $20.30 respectively. As a result, GTH is trading at a discount of -2036.84% off the target high and -2036.84% off the low.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -81.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.94 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $101.74 million and $111.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -78.40% and then drop by -78.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 89.40% in 2022.

GTH Dividends

Genetron Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s Major holders

Genetron Holdings Limited insiders own 9.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.58%, with the float percentage being 22.62%. Vivo Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.41 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $16.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.42 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 2.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 million.